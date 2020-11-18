CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the October 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CYREN stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of CYREN worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYREN stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.77. CYREN has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.97.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CYREN had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%.

About CYREN

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

