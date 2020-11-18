DA Davidson Comments on Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

CNR stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

