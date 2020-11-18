DA Davidson Lowers PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Neutral

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PaySign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

PAYS stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.09 million, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PaySign by 23.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PaySign by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PaySign by 31.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

