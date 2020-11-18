Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Argus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.24.

Shares of DRI opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.