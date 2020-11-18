DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.73

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.73 and last traded at $111.28, with a volume of 1185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.55.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. DaVita’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,738 shares of company stock worth $18,136,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

