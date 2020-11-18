Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,598 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.46.

DE stock opened at $258.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.36. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

