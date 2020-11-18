Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

POW has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.40.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$29.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.82. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$17.47 and a 12-month high of C$35.15. The company has a current ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

