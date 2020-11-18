Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HDELY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of HDELY opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.37.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

