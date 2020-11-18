Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $244.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $244.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.35.

Shares of DE stock opened at $258.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

