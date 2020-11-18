Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $85.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of ENTG opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,494,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,914,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after acquiring an additional 796,893 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Entegris by 3,402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after acquiring an additional 716,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entegris by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

