Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CODYY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CODYY stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

