Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
Shares of CRH opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.04. CRH has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
