Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $168.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

NYSE:WMT opened at $149.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 922,085 shares of company stock valued at $127,248,712. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in Walmart by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

