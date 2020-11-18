Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €143.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €143.00 ($168.24) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €150.40 ($176.94).

Get Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) alerts:

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €133.55 ($157.12) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12-month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €140.07 and a 200-day moving average of €151.21.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.