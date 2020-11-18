Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.83% of Devon Energy worth $102,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

