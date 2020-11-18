Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on APPS. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.81.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,018,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Turbine by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,596,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

