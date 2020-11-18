DigitalNote Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $61,332.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.19 or 0.00678124 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000424 BTC.

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,087,373,690 coins and its circulating supply is 4,871,792,673 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

