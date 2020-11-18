Dock Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Dock has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $2.95 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00074599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00402971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00020532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $516.40 or 0.02845362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00026713 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,475,743 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

