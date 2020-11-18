DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $145,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of -187.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.41.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.71.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

