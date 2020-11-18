DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DocuSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.71.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.53 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.