DPW (NYSE:DPW) versus Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) Critical Survey

Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) and DPW (NYSE:DPW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Bonso Electronics International alerts:

This table compares Bonso Electronics International and DPW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A DPW -112.40% -322.52% -58.19%

This table compares Bonso Electronics International and DPW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International $13.10 million 1.88 $400,000.00 N/A N/A DPW $26.51 million 0.71 -$32.91 million N/A N/A

Bonso Electronics International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DPW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bonso Electronics International and DPW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A DPW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DPW has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of DPW shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of DPW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bonso Electronics International beats DPW on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment, original brand, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, and the People's Republic of China. The Company also sells its pet electronic products through online platforms. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. It also provides power conversion and distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) products; and radio frequency and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers, as well as provides commercial loans and operates MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal. In addition, the company distributes value added power supply solutions, UPS systems, fans, filters, line cords, and other power-related components; and manufactures specialized electronic systems for the military market. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonso Electronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonso Electronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.