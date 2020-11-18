easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EJTTF. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

easyJet stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.53. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

