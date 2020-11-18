easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

