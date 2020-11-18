Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.11. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Eaton by 59.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 325.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN opened at $116.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $119.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

