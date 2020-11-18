Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.
Shares of ETX stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
