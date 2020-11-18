ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) alerts:

ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

ECN stock opened at C$6.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.67 and a 12 month high of C$6.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.75.

About ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.