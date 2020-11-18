ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.
About ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
