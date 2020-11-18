Edgewell Personal Care Co to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

NYSE:EPC opened at $36.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

