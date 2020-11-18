Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of EIX opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,811 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

