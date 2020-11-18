Egerton Capital UK LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 5.3% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Facebook worth $855,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $794.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. 140166 raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,115 shares of company stock valued at $47,419,396 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.