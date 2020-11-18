Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energizer in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Shares of ENR opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -263.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 5.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

