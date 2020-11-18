Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $21.06 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

