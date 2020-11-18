EnerSys Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EnerSys in a report issued on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $83.38 on Monday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 52.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 129.4% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 232,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 131,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 1.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

