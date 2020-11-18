ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XNGSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded ENN Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

XNGSY opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.