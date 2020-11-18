EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) PT Raised to $85.00 at KeyCorp

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NPO stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 958.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

