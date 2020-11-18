EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.36

Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.36 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 1803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.