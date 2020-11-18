Enservco Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, November 20th (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, November 20th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th.

ENSV stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Enservco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

