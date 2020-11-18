EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

NYSE EOG opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 467.2% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 334,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 275,634 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 462,144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

