EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) (LON:ESO) Hits New 52-Week High at $257.50

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) (LON:ESO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 257.50 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 253.97 ($3.32), with a volume of 17749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.15).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 222.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.36. The company has a current ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 34.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.24.

About EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

