Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Equifax worth $25,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $171.95 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.