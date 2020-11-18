Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Covetrus, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covetrus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($8.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,721 shares of company stock valued at $703,002 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

