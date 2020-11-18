Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AudioEye, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AudioEye in a research report issued on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

AEYE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

AEYE stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $175.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.35. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 1,417.28% and a negative net margin of 30.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AudioEye by 223.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter worth $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter worth $138,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter worth $11,941,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

