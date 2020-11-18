Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Jamf Holding Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Jamf in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 13th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Jamf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JAMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

NYSEARCA:JAMF opened at $32.01 on Monday. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth $105,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth $45,305,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth $38,259,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,837,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,824,000.

