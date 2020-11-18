Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Equities research analysts at G.Research issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.65 per share for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROK. Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.28.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $241.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $267.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $11,311,728 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,851,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

