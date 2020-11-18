Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vodafone Group Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vodafone Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vodafone Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

