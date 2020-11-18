ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0179

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $20.14 million and $16,380.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00074327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00399263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.43 or 0.02831834 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00026431 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.