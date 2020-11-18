ESCO Technologies (ESE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ESE opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.01. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ESCO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

