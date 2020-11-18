Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

WTRG opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $40,000.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

