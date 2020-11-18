Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC) Shares Up 8.3%

Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 126,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 108,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

About Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the PerkRocky project located in Williams Lake, British Columbia.

