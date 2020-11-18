Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

ES stock opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after buying an additional 2,009,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 190.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after buying an additional 1,187,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after buying an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 66.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,114,000 after acquiring an additional 739,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

