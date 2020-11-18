Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.
ES stock opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after buying an additional 2,009,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 190.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after buying an additional 1,187,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after buying an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 66.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,114,000 after acquiring an additional 739,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
