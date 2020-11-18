Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.22

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 1054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 47,011 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,106,168.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $645,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 753,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,018,000 after buying an additional 189,863 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

